Tokayev paid tribute to memory of Soviet soldiers-liberators near Rzhev

8 May. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived in the Tver region, where, in particular, he visited the Rzhev memorial to a Soviet soldier. The Kazakh leader paid tribute to the memory of the Soviet soldiers-liberators by laying a wreath at the memorial.

The press service of the Kazakh leader emphasized that Tokayev visited Rzhev, since one of the hardest battles of the Great Patriotic War took place in the battles near Rzhev - the total losses, including the wounded and missing, exceeded 1.3 million Soviet soldiers in this place.

Let us remind you that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, along with other heads of CIS states, arrived in Russia at the personal invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tomorrow, all of them will participate in the Victory Parade on Red Square in honor of the 78th anniversary of the USSR victory in the Great Patriotic War.