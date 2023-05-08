Putin holds evening talks with Mirziyoyev in Kremlin

8 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Russia this evening and then immediately went to the Kremlin for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Relevant information is available on the Kremlin website. However, the content of the talks has not been published.

The Kremlin clarified that Shavkat Mirziyoyev flew to Moscow at the personal invitation of Vladimir Putin to attend the Victory Parade on Red Square and other festive events marking the 78th anniversary of the USSR victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The fact of negotiations was confirmed by the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov. He also did not disclose the content of the conversation between the leaders of the two states, specifying only that the meeting took place in the Kremlin.