Russia celebrates Victory Day 2023

9 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A solemn parade is held in Moscow in honor of Victory Day. Vladimir Putin, addressing the public, noted that Russia wants a peaceful and stable future. Tonight, in honor of May 9, the fireworks display is expected.

Today, Russia celebrates Victory Day. In honor of the holiday, a parade is held on Red Square. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech.

The President congratulated the audience on the Victory Day, and then announced a minute of silence in memory of those who died in the Great Patriotic War.

The heads of the CIS countries arrived at the parade in Moscow: Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan president Sadyr Zhaparov, Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan president Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan president Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The program of the celebrations includes the laying of wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden and an informal breakfast of the leaders.

Victory Day is a holiday of all peoples of the USSR. Today, in the post-Soviet space, every country honors heroes and pays tribute to the memory of the fallen and their exploit. In many cities, the Immortal Regiment action is held, flowers are laid at the memorials, veterans are honored.

Putin expressed confidence that the experience of solidarity and partnership during the years of struggle against a common threat is a priceless legacy. It is a strong support that is needed right now, when the irreversible movement towards a more just multipolar world based on the principles of trust and security, equal opportunities for the authentic and free development of all countries and peoples is gaining momentum.

"It is very important that the leaders of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States have gathered here in Moscow today. I see this as a gratefulness to our ancestors: they fought together and won together - all the peoples of the USSR contributed to the common Victory,”

— Vladimir Putin said.

The President recalled that during the Great Patriotic War, our heroic ancestors proved that there is nothing stronger, more powerful and more reliable than unity and love for the Motherland.

The parade is being watched not only by the heads of state, but also by veterans, cadets, members of the special military operation, and relatives of the victims. The Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov, is in command of the parade, and the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, is taking the salute.

More than 8,000 military personnel take part in the 2023 parade, held in honor of the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. 530 of them are members of the special military operation.

In honor of May 9, the fireworks display is expected in Moscow at 22:00. The fireworks show will last 10 minutes.