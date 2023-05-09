EU votes for urgent militarization of economy

9 May. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the European Parliament skipping the discussion stages plans to hold a vote on the accelerated militarization of the European economy. The EU plans to make a decision by the end of May. Thus, the European military industry will receive additional funding.

Voting will take place in Strasbourg on May 9. The MPs will decide on the proposals of the European Commission on the militarization of the European economy. It is planned to allocate €500 mn from the EU budget and €1 bln from the European Peace Facility.

In order to make an accelerated decision until May 31, and start the corresponding process, discussion in the committees of the European Parliament will be omitted,

Today, the EP will give the "green light" to increase the production of ammunition and allow funds from the EU budget to be used for the military industry.