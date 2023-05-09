Grain deal to be discussed on May 10-11 in Istanbul

9 May. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

High-level negotiations on the grain deal will be held on May 10-11 in Istanbul. Earlier, it was reported that Istanbul will host a meeting of deputy ministers on the extension of the product initiative.

Today, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the timing of the Istanbul talks on the prolongation of the work of the Black Sea corridor for the export of grain.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin announced on May 9 that a high-level meeting in Istanbul is scheduled for May 10-11. Russia, Türkiye Ukraine, and the UN will take part in the negotiations.

Recall that on May 6, technical meetings were held in Istanbul regarding a possible extension of the initiative. A dialogue between the deputy ministers of the three countries was announced for the current week.

If the parties do not come to a decision in the near future, the Black Sea corridor will be closed for dry cargo ships with corn and wheat on May 18.