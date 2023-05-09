Aliyev, Pashinyan to meet in Moscow, Chisinau

9 May. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will soon hold meetings in Chisinau and Moscow. The date of the Moscow talks has not yet been set. In the Moldovan capital, the meeting will take place on June 1 with the participation of European heads.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet several times over the next month to discuss a peace agreement. The negotiations will be held in three capitals - Belgium, Moldova, Russia.

The first of the forthcoming meetings will be in Brussels, it will take place on May 14, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will participate in it.

On June 1, negotiations between three politicians are scheduled in the Moldovan capital with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Chisinau talks will be organized on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

In addition, an early dialogue between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia is planned to be held in Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin announced. The diplomatic representative stressed that the Russian side is making efforts to normalize relations between the two countries and bring peace to the region.