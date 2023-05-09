Following sanctions against Russia won’t be last, Sholtz says

9 May. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Another package of anti-Russian sanctions will not be the last, Scholz announced. For the moment, the EU is negotiating the 11th package of restrictions.

More European sanctions against Russia are to be expected, the 11th package is not the final, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today.

"We are already discussing further improvement of the sanctions measures, and the following package will not be the last. This is an ongoing work,”

— Olaf Scholz said

Scholz announced plans to increase sanctions pressure on Moscow at a joint press conference with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, held in Strasbourg.

Yesterday, the European Commission sent the member countries the 11th sanctions package against the Russian Federation for approval. Türkiye announced that it is not considering joining the restrictions against Russia.

The 10th package of EU sanctions was introduced on February 25.