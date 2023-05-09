Paragliding in Georgia banned for amateurs

9 May. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia has changed the rules of paragliding. Only certified pilots will be able to fly in specially designated areas.

Georgia has tightened the rules for paragliders due to safety considerations.

The pilot of the aircraft must be certified, the paraglider and equipment must be in good order, the flight must take place only in the permitted areas. The list of such places will be established by the Georgian Paragliding Federation together with the Air Navigation Agency. Pilot certificates issued in other countries will be recognized as valid in Georgia.

According to Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Sports Thea Tsulukiani, before the adoption of the law, a temporary rule on flights is being introduced. For the first time, it is stipulated that all equipment must be in good working order, and the pilot must have a license, the minister specified. In addition, categories of aircraft are introduced.