Erdogan may win in first round

According to the estimates for the upcoming elections in Türkiye, the turnout will be over 90% and the runoff will not take place, as Erdoğan wins in the first round.

According to unpublished results of the Turkish opinion polls, the incumbent president will win in the elections on May 14.

The Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, with a reference to a polling data, forecasts that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will get the majority of votes on the May 14 elections.

”According to the latest unpublished polls, a record number of voters will cast their ballots, and Erdoğan will win in the first round, though Kılıçdaroğlu continues to gain support,”

– Hürriyet Daily News reports.

Kemal Kılıçdaroglu is Erdoğan's main rival, the only candidate from the opposition. Earlier, analysts were sure that the runoff will follow the first round of elections, but the situation has changed. According to a Turkish newspaper, local voters prefer stability to uncertainty.