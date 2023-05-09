Kharibulbul International music festival kicks off in Shusha

9 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Shusha, the cultural capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the three-day Kharibulbul festival has begun. This year it coincides with a special date: tomorrow, it is 100 years since the birth of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In addition to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Moldovan Gagauzia, Northern Cyprus, Hungary, the number of subjects of the Russian Federation participate in the festival: Altai, Sakha, Tatarstan, Tyva and Khakassia.