Abdollahian, Çavuşoğlu to meet in Moscow

9 May. 17:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the heads of the foreign ministries of Iran and Türkiye went to Moscow to take part in tomorrow's 4-party talks on the Syrian settlement. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral talks with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on improving the dialogue between Ankara and Damascus.

Head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation, Kazem Jalali informed on Abdollahian’s departure for Moscow. He specified that the Iranian minister will arrive in the Russian capital this evening.

According to the press release, the summit will be dedicated to stabilizing the situation in Syria, repatriating refugees to the country and defeating terrorist organizations.