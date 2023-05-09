Victory Banner hoisted on Elbrus

9 May. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Victory Banner was hoisted on Elbrus in memory of the Soviet soldiers-liberators. The flag was raised at the highest mountain on the European continent by Kabardino-Balkarian and Donbass rescuers.

On the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Great Victory, the Victory Banner was hoisted on Europe’s highest peak - the mount Elbrus. The banner was delivered to a height of 5.642 km and raised by the experts of the Elbrus search-and-rescue volunteer organization of the Russian EMERCOM together with rescuers from Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Victory Banner was hoisted on the main height of Europe in memory of the Soviet soldiers-liberators who died fighting against the Nazi occupiers during the Great Patriotic War.

Nalchik celebrated Victory Day by laying wreaths at the Eternal Flame of Glory memorial and the Monument to military doctors in City Clinical Hospital No. 1. A horse racing was organized at the city hippodrome with a prize fund of almost 1.5 mn rubles.