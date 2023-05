10 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate dropped by 15.75 kopecks from the previous close, selling at 78.03 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on Wednesday.

The euro rate is down by 67 kopecks standing at 85.58 rubles.

In turn, the yuan rate remains almost unaltered standing at 11.243 rubles.