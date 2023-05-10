Türkiye says grain corridor operating again - report

10 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye announced on Tuesday the Black Sea grain corridor has been made operational again.

Remarks by Defense Ministry sources come a day before a new high-level meeting on the pact that is set to take place in Istanbul, Sabah reported.

The UN and Türkiye brokered the Black Sea export agreement in July last year, allowing the safe shipment of Ukraine grain to help tackle a global food crisis. Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the U.N. make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the deal.