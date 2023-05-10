Uzbekistan starts preparing for early presidential election

10 May. 15:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Uzbek Central Elections Commission (CEC) adopted a resolution on Wednesday to begin preparations for an early presidential election set for July 9, the CEC press service said in a statement.

"The CEC resolution designated May 10 as the first day of the campaign for an early presidential election in the Republic of Uzbekistan," the statement said.

According to the press service, the CEC also approved the campaign schedule. "Under the schedule, presidential candidates will be nominated between May 17 and June 1," the statement said.

The presidential election due on July 9 would be the first presidential election after the endorsement of constitutional amendments, which extend the presidential term of office from five to seven years. The constitutional law allows incumbent President Mirziyoyev, who is serving his second term, to run for reelection.