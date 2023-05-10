Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to hold friendly football match

10 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Saudi Arabia’s national football teams will most probably face each other in a friendly match in September.

President of Iran's Football Federation Mehdi Taj held a meeting with his counterpart the President of the Saudi Federation Yaser Al-Mashal about 10 days ago, in which the two sides discussed the expansion of soccer relations between the two countries.

According to IRNA, Iranian U-17 team has traveled to the UAE today to hold two friendly matches on Wednesday and Saturday. In the meeting, the two soccer officials negotiated for organizing a friendly match between Iran's and Saudi Arabia's national football teams.

According to the initial negotiations, this friendly football match is scheduled to be held in September in Saudi Arabia or the UAE.