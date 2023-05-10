Grain deal to be extended taking into account Russia's interests

10 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The grain deal is expected to be extended at the talks that started on Wednesday in Istanbul, taking into account Russia’s objections, a source in Ankara close to the talks said.

According to the source, there is information that the agreement will be extended beyond May 18.

"That's why I'm talking about it as a fact. And there are expectations that the export of Russian products will be a part of it," the source said.

The source told TASS that extending the grain deal for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a signal to the West that Turkey can be trusted, and the Turkish leadership will do everything in their power to make it happen.