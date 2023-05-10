Russia to move gas payments for Türkiye to 2024

10 May. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian side will move the date of gas payments for Türkiye to 2024. The first deferment will amount to $600 mn. The sum may grow to $4 bn.

Türkiye has agreed with Russia to defer payments on natural gas, Reuters reports, citing its own sources. The deferral amount is $600 mn until 2024.

The report specifies that this is the first such postponement under the agreement, which was announced last week.

The agreement provides for the postponement of Turkish energy payments to Russia, the total amount of the grace may reach $4 bn.

The news agency notes the rise of the energy prices that increased the relevance of the agreement.