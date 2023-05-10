National Bank of Georgia reduces refinancing rate

10 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Bank of Georgia announced a “gradual exit” from its tight monetary policy, as it decreased the refinancing rate by 0.5%, to 10.50%, following a reduction in the domestic inflation rate.

The Bank said inflation in the country was on a “downward trajectory”, mostly driven by reduced prices on international commodity markets and decreased international shipping costs that had gone down to their pre-pandemic levels.

"After a prolonged period of high inflation, inflation being below the target in the short run will help further normalisation of long-term inflation expectations. The latter, in turn, is a prerequisite for price stability”, it said.

The NBG said while inflationary pressures coming from international markets had been neutralised, domestic inflation was also declining “even if at a relatively slow speed, and is expected to keep this downward trend throughout the year”.