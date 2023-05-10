Israel ready to expand current operation against radicals

10 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel is ready to inflict heavy blows on Gaza, the head of the government of the Jewish state said.

The head of the Israeli government, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Israel is ready to launch powerful airstrikes on Gaza and expand the campaign against radicals.

"We [Israel] are ready for the possible expanding the current operation and inflicting powerful blows on Gaza,”

- Benjamin Netanyahu said.

On Wednesday, tanks and aircraft of the Israel Defense Forces launched a series of attacks on the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.