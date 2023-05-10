Grain summit kicks off in Istanbul

10 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A 4-party meeting on the grain deal has kicked off in Istanbul. Negotiations between the deputy heads of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, Türkiye, Ukraine and UN members will last till May 11.

Heads of the Ministries of Defense of Russia, Türkiye and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN, have gathered in Istanbul to discuss the implementation and extension of the grain deal, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The meeting of the Deputy Ministers of Defense of the three states and members of the United Nations in the Turkish city is of a great importance. The 4-party talks will last till tomorrow, May 11.

According to Akar, negotiations on the grain deal are being conducted for the sake of maintaining stability and work in progress.