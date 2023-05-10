Kharibulbul festival in Shusha pleases Khankendi

10 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Kharibulbul international festival continues in Shusha. Vestnik Kavkaza provides you with a video of the concert that is seen even from Khankendi.

Today, is the 2nd day of the Kharibulbul International Music Festival in Shusha, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

It is possible to watch and listen to a concert even from Khankendi.

Along with Azerbaijani citizens, the festival is attended by talents from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, and some regions of Russia - Altai, Yakutia, Tatarstan, Tuva and Khakassia.