Georgia praises Russia’s decision to abolish visa regime

10 May. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision of the Russian leadership to cancel the visa regime and re-esteblish direct flights between states.

Tbilisi welcomes Moscow's decision to abolish visa regime with Georgia and resume direct flights, the head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Ilia Darchiashvili said.

He recalled that today, more than a million Georgian citizens who live in Russia have very close relations with their historical homeland.

”From a humanitarian point of view, any responsible government welcomes this decision. It will make life easier for our citizens,”

- Ilya Darchiashvili said.