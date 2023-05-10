Moscow continues to promote Baku-Yerevan peace process

10 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia's goal in the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is to ensure peace and security in the South Caucasus, Smolenskaya Square reports.

Russia will continue to assist in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia's main goal is to establish peace and security in the region as soon as possible. Thus, Moscow proposed holding a meeting of the three FMs.

"There is no alternative way to this goal, only the implementation of the entire complex of tripartite agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,”

- Maria Zakharova said.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow expects Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue work on a bilateral peace treaty.