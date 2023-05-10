Russians rush buying trips to Georgia

10 May. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Demand for hotel bookings and flights to Georgia among Russians skyrocketed after Russia lifted restrictions on flights to the country.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced re-establishment of direct flights between Russia to Georgia and the abolition of visas for Georgian citizens, the Russians rushed to look for tickets to the cities of the country.

According to Yandex Travel service, the interest of Russian tourists in tours to Georgia have increased sevenfold. Thus, citizens of the Russian Federation are getting prepared for summer vacation.

Russians have also started booking hotels in Georgia. Tbilisi is the most popular destination in Georgia. A 7-day vacation for two in Georgian resorts will cost from 20,000 rubles.