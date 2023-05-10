Turkish Foreign Ministry declares effective Moscow talks on Syria

10 May. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Turkish Foreign Ministry

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called effective the Moscow meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Türkiye, Iran and Syria. He expressed Ankara's intentions to continue the negotiation process.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu commented on the 4-party meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Türkiye, Syria, and Iran that took place on May 10 in Moscow.

The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry called the Moscow talks format effective and constructive.

”A unified approach to combating terrorism, importance of the political process and joint work on humanitarian issues were emphasized,”

- Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.