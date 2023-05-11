Baku and Shusha celebrates 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev with fireworks

11 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A festive concert and fireworks were organized in the Seaside National Park in Baku on the occasion of on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. Fireworks began after the concert.

On the second day of the Khari Bulbul International Music Festival in Shusha, fireworks were organized in connection with the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev's birth.

The fireworks painted the sky of the city of Shusha in bright colors and was greeted with great interest by the participants of the festival.