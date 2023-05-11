Zurabichvili: Russia's restoration of visa-free regime is provocation

11 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s decision to lift its visa requirements for citizens of Georgia will spark political tension among the country’s political forces, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said.

According to her, Moscow’s decision to restore its visa-free regime with Tbilisi was “another Russian provocation.”

"This will fuel a degree of tension, at least among the parties. Nevertheless, I am convinced that this will cause no tension in society, but will trigger a very big response from people who are very well aware that when Russia takes such steps, it does so guided by its own interests," the Georgian president said.

Zurabichvili reiterated that lifting visa requirements for citizens of Georgia is unacceptable, inappropriate and untimely.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on lifting visa requirements for citizens of Georgia from May 15. In another decree, the president canceled the ban on Russian air carriers performing flights to Georgia and on selling tours to the country.