Armenia attacks Azerbaijan near Zod

11 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region,according to the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"As a result of target fire, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head. The wounded serviceman was immediately taken to a military medical facility. Once again, despite warning to stop provocations and not escalate the situation deliberately, Armenia violated the ceasefire," the ministry said.

It is noted that the necessary response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army.

"All responsibility for this deliberate provocation lies with the military and political leadership of Armenia," the Azerbaijani MoD added.

Armenia's morning provocation

But starting from the morning of May 11, the Armenia armed forces making the situation even more tense, from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar have carried out mortar shelling against the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions.

In order to expand the ongoing provocations, the units of the Armenian armed forces continue to shell the positions of the Azerbaijani army using large-caliber guns and mortars.

In addition, Baku refuted the information circulated in the Armenian press about the alleged shelling of a medical vehicle by units of the Azerbaijani Army.

Armenia's provocation continues

The Armenian Armed Forces are deploying additional military forces and equipment in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar district, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.