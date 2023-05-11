New website on Georgia’s travel destinations launched for visitors

11 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian National Tourism Administration launched a new website offering information on tourism offerings and trip planning for visitors interested in exploring the country.

Users would be able to plan journeys on an interactive map by choosing a destination, before also discovering a “variety of interesting and practical” options for their travels.

The new gateway features around 3,200 articles in both Georgian and English about significant tourist attractions, a calendar of interesting tourist events throughout Georgia as well as a centralised platform for intercity transport, plans for hikes and walking adventures, the administration said.

Visitors can also filter locations and visitor destinations, add them to their wishlist and view calendars of events hosted across the country and relevant to visitors.