11 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will arrive in Brussels on Sunday to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, but the Armenian leader is still not ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

The Armenian PM said that he was willing to attend the meeting. "I have not changed my mind about going to Brussels," Nikol Pashinyan told his government.

He added however that there was "very little" chance of signing a peace deal with Azerbaijan at the meeting.