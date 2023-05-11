Iranian economy minister travels to Saudi Arabia

11 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's minister of finance and economic affairs Ehsan Khandouzi arrived in Jeddah, a Saudi Arabian port city on the Red Sea, on Thursday in the first visit to the kingdom by a senior Iranian official since the restoration of diplomatic relations.

Khandouzi is leading a high-level economic delegation to Saudi Arabia, according to state media, as the two countries move to rejuvenate economic ties.

He was reportedly welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by officials of the Saudi government, Islamic Development Bank officers, and Iranian consulate staff.

It is the first official visit by an Iranian minister, who also serves as a government spokesman, to Saudi Arabia since the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations under a deal brokered by China in March.

According to official sources, Khandouzi will hold a series of meetings with Saudi officials, including his counterpart Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and speak at the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.