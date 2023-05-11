Baku: no consent given yet to meet with Yerevan in Chisinau

11 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani side has agreed to the Brussels meeting, which did not take place last year, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting is scheduled to resume in May on the initiative and with the participation of the President of the EU Council Charles Michel.

"As you know, last year in Brussels, with the mediation of President of the EU Council Charles Michel, several meetings were held between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. In December, the Armenian side refused to participate in a meeting in the same format in Brussels, thereby hindering the process," Hajizada said.

When speaking about the looming meeting in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on June 1, the diplomat stressed that "no final consent has been given yet to participate" because of the lack of information about the details of the meeting.

The spokesperson said it was suggested that a meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which would also involve French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, should be held on the sidelines of the Chisinau meeting of the European Political Community.