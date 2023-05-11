North Ossetia gets ready for winter

11 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

North Ossetian utility companies are starting to prepare for winter. Over 660 mn rubles will be allocated for winterizing before heating season.

Preparations for the new heating season have already begun in North Ossetia, the republic's authorities inform.

”Over 660 mn rubles will be allocated for these purposes,”

- the press service of the head and government of the region informs.

Cold weather preparation work will affect facilities in all municipal districts. Residential buildings should be given special attention, the Prime Minister of North Ossetia said.

According to Boris Dzhanaev, it is necessary to receive the readiness passports in advance, and the document will be issued only if the conditions in a residential building comply with all standards.