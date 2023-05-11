Direct flights to connect Tehran and St. Petersburg

11 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

On June 1, Nordwind Airlines launches direct flights from St. Petersburg to Tehran. The flight will be performed from the Pulkovo airport.

Direct regular flights will be launched between St. Petersburg and Tehran, the press service of the Pulkovo Airport management company, Northern Capital Gateway LLC, informed.

”On June 1, Nordwind Airlines will launch direct regular flights to Tehran from Pulkovo. As part of the spring-summer schedule, flights will be operated once a week on Thursdays,”

- press office informs.

According to the schedule, the departure from St. Petersburg is scheduled at 10:15, arrival in Tehran - at 15:20. The flight will depart from Tehran at 16:20 and arrive at Pulkovo at 20:35 local time.