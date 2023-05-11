Another Türkiye’s presidential candidate may withdraw his candidacy

11 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Sinan Ogan may refuse to participate in the presidential elections in Türkiye. Earlier, Muharrem Ince withdrew his candidacy.

Turkish politician Sinan Ogan, the presidential candidate of the ATA Alliance, may refuse to fight for the chair of the head of state.

According to Turkish media, Ogan's decision will be announced tonight. He plans to comment on the situation on one of the Turkish TV channels.

The leader of the Memleket Party, Muharrem Ince, already withdrew his candidacy for the presidential election. General elections in Türkiye are scheduled for May 14.