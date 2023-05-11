Moscow Region businessmen to visit Azerbaijan

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
Entrepreneurs from the Moscow Region will leave for Azerbaijan on a business mission in about four months. The Fund for Support of Foreign Economic Activity of the Moscow Region considers the organization of the mission.
During a business trip scheduled for September, Russian entrepreneurs will present their products to local potential buyers.
Russian businessmen will also participate in b2b meetings in a bilateral and multilateral format.