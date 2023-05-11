Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions from Zod direction

11 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

On Thursday evening, the Armenian side once again shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani military. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking the necessary response actions, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic reports.

The shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani military from Zod direction is carried out by the Armenian side on Thursday evening, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs.

“The positions of the Azerbaijani army are subjected to artillery fire on May 11 from 17:00. Units of the Armenian armed forces are shelling Azerbaijani positions in the direction of the Basarkecher district with the howitzers D-30,”

– Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informs.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking adequate response measures.