11 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The 4-party high-level summit concluded in Istanbul. No new meetings of deputy ministers are planned. The UN reports that the parties agreed to continue working on problematic issues. Russia does not intend to extend the initiative to the detriment of its own interests.

Istanbul two-day grain deal negotiations came to an end. Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and the UN will continue discussions, though no new high-level summits are planned. The current deal on the Black Sea Corridor expires on May 18.

"The parties discussed the latest UN proposals, in particular, the resumption of the TogliattiAzot ammonia pipeline work, another extension of the deal, improvement of work at the Joint Coordination Center and other issues raised by the parties,”

- Office of the UN Secretary General informs.

Türkiye and the UN proposed to continue consultations in an online format. According to Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, the discussion will be continued.