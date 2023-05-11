Garibashvili advises US to follow Russia’s lead

11 May. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian prime minister advised the United States to follow Russia’s lead - to cancel visas and launch direct flights. He added that Georgia will not cease trading with Russia.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili gave advice to those who do not like Russia's decision to abolish visas and launch direct flights.

"If someone did not like the re-esteblishment of direct flights with Russia or the visa-free regime, they should themselves try to launch direct air connection and visa free regime with our country, China and other countries as well,”

– Irakli Garibashvili said.

The prime minister hopes that the US and Europe will understand Tbilisi's decision not to cease trading with Moscow, as it is in the interests of the Georgian economy.