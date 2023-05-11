Another earthquake hits Kahramanmaras

11 May. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

On Thursday, another earthquake occurred in the south-east of Türkiye. According to seismologists, the magnitude of this evening’s earthquake was 4.0.

Tonight, seismologists recorded a 4.0-earthquake in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash located in the south-east of the country.

Tremors were registered in the Geksun area about 18:00 local time. The earthquake epicenter was at a depth of 11.5 km.

February's earthquakes in Türkiye

In February, Turkey was hit by two devastating earthquakes (magnitude 7.7 and 7.6). As a result of tremors, tens of thousands of local residents died. Kahramanmarash is among Turkish cities that were seriously damaged as a result of the earthquakes.