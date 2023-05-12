US promises sanctions for Georgia

12 May. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy head of the press service of the US Department of State Vedant Patel did not rule out the imposition of sanctions against companies operating in Georgian airports in case of the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Georgia.

"If direct flights between Russia and Georgia were resumed, we would certainly be concerned that companies at Georgian airports could face the sanctions in case of their work with aircraft subject to export-import control",

Vedant Patel said.

In turn, the head of "Georgian Dream" Irakli Kobakhidze said that the authorized aircraft would not have the right to fly from Russia to Georgia, stressing that Tbilisi did not intend to bypass the restrictions.

Earlier, Georgia received an appeal from the EU, which reffered to joining the anti-Russian sanctions in the aviation sector. Brussels also demanded that Tbilisi comply with aviation restrictions.