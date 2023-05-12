Türkiye accuses US of interference in country's elections

12 May. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is interfering in elections in Türkiye, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. According to him, Washington does not deny interference either.

"The United States is interfering in these elections... Everyone in this country already knows this, this is stated by the President of the United States himself. The attack on Muharrem İnce...This is America. In recent days, Mr. Biden has activated his people in Türkiye"

Süleyman Soylu said.

Let us remind you that three days before the elections, the leader of the Memleket party, Muharrem İnce, announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy.