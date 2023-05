12 May. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The exchange rate of dollar and euro rose at the opening of trading Moscow exchange. Yuan also showed positive dynamics.

At the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the cost of the American currency increased by five kopecks compared to the level at evening trading, amounting to 76.95 rubles. The euro rose by 4.5 kopecks to 84.14 rubles.

The yuan also showed positive dynamics, rising by 3.1 kopecks to 11.074 rubles.