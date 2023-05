12 May. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Chess Festival Baku Open is coming to an end in Baku. The festival was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev

At the moment, the leaders are Mahammad Muradli (Azerbaijan), who defeated Tornike Sanikidze from Georgia (2475) in the eighth round.

In the future, Muradli will play with Aleksandar Indjic from Serbia. He has 2618 points.