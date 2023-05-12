Irish citizen released from Iranian prison

12 May. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Irish citizen has been released from prison in Iran. This is stated in a message published on the pages of the Irish Embassy on social networks.

A tourism expert, who also has French citizenship, was arrested during the riots in the city of Mashhad in the fall of 2022. He was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for collecting and sharing security-related data.

According to the Iranian media, while in prison, the 64-year-old man spoke on the phone with his family, and also resorted to consular services.