Turkish Adana hit by 4.5-magnitude earthquake

12 May. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Adana in Türkiye was again shaken by an earthquake.

The natural phenomenon was recorded in the Saimbeyli region at 11.33. The magnitude of the phenomenon is estimated at 4.5 points. According to the information of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the hypocenter was at a depth of 7 km.

Last evening, seismologists spoke about tremors in neighboring Kahramanmaraş.

Seismic activity in Türkiye is regularly observed after the February tragedy, which killed more than 50 thousand people. A powerful earthquake destroyed many cities in the southeast of the country.