Umar Nurmagomedov may become UFC champion

12 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Khabib Nurmagomedov is sure that Umar Nurmagomedov will become the UFC champion. The Russian has 16 successful fights and no defeats.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is sure that his brother, the current UFC fighter in the bantamweight division will become a champion.

Earlier, the president of the UFC, Dana White, announced that the athletes refuse to fight with Umar Nurmagomedov, thus, it is difficult to find an opponent for him.

Khabib said that the current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was in the same situation, nevertheless, he managed to get the championship belt.