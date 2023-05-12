Kılıçdaroglu not to sever relations with Russia if he wins

12 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: page of the Turkish politician Kemal Kılıçdaroglu in social networks

Turkish politician Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will not sever relations with Russia if he wins the presidential election this Sunday. He stressed that if he is elected, Ankara will maintain a delicate balance in relations with Moscow.

In an interview with Reuters, the candidate for the post of head of state said that the countries closely cooperate in the economy. He added that under his leadership, Ankara will maintain a delicate balance in relations with Moscow. According to him, during his presidency, he will strive to pursue a peaceful policy, and the interests of the country will be the main priority.

He also drew attention to the fact that Ankara is not going to break friendly ties with Moscow, but at the same time, he will not allow interference in its internal affairs. He stressed that he has data confirming the involvement of the Russian Federation in the dissemination of false information about presidential candidates.