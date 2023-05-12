Number of glamping sites in Russia increases 40 times

12 May. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Russia, the number of glamping sites has increased 40 times in 5 years. This type of tourism is in demand by people who prefer outdoor recreation within the country.

As for the beginning 2023, there are more than 400 glamping sites in the country, the Russian Union of Travel Industry informs. More than half - 241 glamping sites - welcome guests all year round. All-season glampings are common in the Moscow region, in the Krasnodar Territory and Crimea, in Karelia and the Leningrad Region.

"This is a very popular type of accommodation. It becomes more common type of recreation due to closed borders, common popularity of the outdoor recreation and a recent fashion,”

– the Russian Union of Travel Industry explains.